BJP Rajasthan prez CP Joshi targets Cong govt of acquittals in Jaipur bomb blasts case

Rajasthan BJP state president C P Joshi on Wednesday targeted the Congress dispensation over the acquittal of the accused in the Jaipur serial bomb blasts case, saying it is shameful and the release of the terrorists will cost the government.

The Rajasthan High Court recently acquitted all four men accused in the case, overturning a lower court's verdict. The trial court had sentenced all four to death in 2019. Seventy-one people were killed and over 180 injured in a series of eight bomb blasts in Jaipur on May 13, 2008.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Joshi said, ''The 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts were very unfortunate. To save itself, the Congress government hires big lawyers of Rajasthan by paying huge amounts of money, but the government does not care at all about the 71 people killed in the Jaipur blast.'' ''The release of such terrorists due to weak lobbying is a very shameful matter for the Congress government,'' he said.

The BJP leader alleged that an attempt has been made to weaken the lobbying by playing appeasement politics to please the high command of the Congress party.

He said be it the Hindu New Year or Ram Navami processions, the Congress government has always taken a stand against the majority sentiments. Joshi added that the BJP will stand with determination for public interest.

