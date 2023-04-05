Left Menu

Bulgaria: Borissov proposes coalition after contested vote

But he added that the most stable government would be one formed by the two largest groups. Voters on Sunday indicated that Bulgaria cannot do without GERB or the reformist We Continue the Change, Borissov said, suggesting that his party was ready to discuss all kind of reforms. The most likely way to keep NATO and EU member Bulgaria on its pro-Western track would be a grand coalition between those parties.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:16 IST
Bulgaria: Borissov proposes coalition after contested vote
Boyko Borissov Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose centre-right GERB party clinched a narrow win in Bulgaria's parliamentary election, invited his political opponents Wednesday to talks on forming a government.

Results from Sunday's election, Bulgaria's fifth in two years, showed GERB with 26.5 per cent of the vote, edging out the reformist We Continue the Change party by less than 2 percentage points. Four other parties passed the minimum support threshold needed to make it into the 240-seat National Assembly.

Borissov led three governments in the last decade, but allegations of corrupt practices, links to oligarchs and suppression of media freedom, which sparked protests, gradually eroded his reputation.

Speaking to reporters at his party's headquarters, he said GERB would initiate talks with all groups in parliament to seek common ground for a viable governing coalition.

Borissov was firm that lawmakers must approve a new government, arguing that holding yet another election would jeopardise parliamentary democracy in Bulgaria.

He described as GERB's “natural partners” any parties that support Ukraine's defense against Russia and that back Bulgaria's drive to join the European Union's visa-free Schengen Area and eurozone. But he added that “the most stable government would be one formed by the two largest groups.” Voters on Sunday indicated that Bulgaria cannot do without GERB or the reformist We Continue the Change, Borissov said, suggesting that his party was ready to discuss “all kind of reforms.” The most likely way to keep NATO and EU member Bulgaria on its pro-Western track would be a grand coalition between those parties. However, there are strong personal animosities between their leaders.

We Continue the Change was created a couple of years ago with the clear aim of opposing and defeating Borissov's corruption-tainted government.

The party's leaders said Tuesday that they would not support a Cabinet with the participation of GERB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023