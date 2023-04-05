Left Menu

Enquiry launched in Pakistan against former ISI chief's brother by anti-graft body

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog has launched a probe against the brother of former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid for alleged misuse of power and corruption, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is investigating allegations that Najaf Hamid, brother of the powerful ex-spy master of the country, used influence to get undue career promotion and accumulated assets beyond means, a letter written by the regional directorate of the anti-graft body said.

The Regional Directorate of ACE, Rawalpindi division, wrote to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners on Tuesday for records of land owned by Najaf, claiming that he ''superseded several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post'' and ''accumulated assets beyond his own means''.

The provincial anti-graft watchdog initiated the enquiry against Najaf, who was Patwari (a clerk in the revenue department) in his home district of Chakwal and received quick promotions, the letter said.

It stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who was suspended from the post of deputy tehsildar on February 16.

The former spymaster's brother was removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct.

So far, the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief has not responded to the allegations raised against his brother.

Hamid retired last year after the new Army Chief, General Asim Munir's appointment.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hamid was once considered the most powerful person in the country but is lately facing a barrage of criticism by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for allegedly supporting ousted premier Imran Khan's bid to become the prime minister in the 2018 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

