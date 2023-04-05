Future NATO membership has to be based on independent, democratic Ukraine - Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday Ukraine's future membership of the alliance had to be based on the country being independent and democratic, which is now challenged by Russia's invasion.
