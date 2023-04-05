Left Menu

Activist who ran for Belarusian presidency pleads guilty

Belarusian authorities responded to the demonstrations with a major crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police and dozens of media outlets and nongovernmental organisations shut.Running against Lukashenko, Dzmitryeu finished fourth in the election with 1.2 per cent of the vote, according to the official results.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:27 IST
Activist who ran for Belarusian presidency pleads guilty
  • Country:
  • Estonia

An opposition politician who ran against authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the controversial 2020 presidential election pleaded guilty Wednesday at the start of his trial on charges of public order breaches.

Andrey Dzmitryeu, 41, was detained January 11 and charged with "organising and preparing actions grossly violating public order." The activist, who heads the Tell the Truth movement, faces up to four years in prison.

According to the Viasna human rights centre, Dzmitryeu admitted participating in opposition rallies three times and blocking the streets in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

At the hearing at Minsk's Moscow Court, Dzmitryeu was held in an iron cage-like enclosure and looked noticeably tired and thin.

Following his arrest, Dzmitryeu was held at the notorious Okrestsina Detention Centre, where human rights activists say political prisoners have been tortured.

Belarus was shaken by huge anti-government protests after the disputed August 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as having been rigged. Belarusian authorities responded to the demonstrations with a major crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police and dozens of media outlets and nongovernmental organisations shut.

Running against Lukashenko, Dzmitryeu finished fourth in the election with 1.2 per cent of the vote, according to the official results. During the election campaign, Dzmitryeu spoke in support of Sergei Tikhanovsky, Viktar Babaryka and Valery Tsepkalo, who were barred from running in the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023