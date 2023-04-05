US Domestic News Roundup: With abortion rights in the balance, Wisconsin elects liberal to Supreme Court; Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

With abortion rights in the balance, Wisconsin elects liberal to Supreme Court

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday elected liberal Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court, flipping control to a liberal majority ahead of rulings on an abortion ban and other matters that could play a role in the 2024 presidential election. Protasiewicz defeated conservative candidate Daniel Kelly in what New York University's Brennan Center for Justice called the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history. More than $42.3 million had been spent as of Monday, according to a WisPolitics.com review, far outstripping the previous record of $15.2 million.

Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances

Former President Donald Trump was charged on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic case over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the 2016 U.S. election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him. Prosecutors in Manhattan accused Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges, of trying to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.

Taiwan president set for historic meeting with US House Speaker in California

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is set to meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday in the first such meeting on U.S. soil, a plan that has drawn threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own. McCarthy, a Republican who through his House position is number three in the U.S. leadership hierarchy, is due to host Tsai in the morning at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley California, near Los Angeles.

Trump claims election interference is behind criminal charges

A subdued former President Donald Trump lashed out on Tuesday at New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him and declared himself the victim of election interference without offering evidence. "I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Trump told supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. "The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it."

Analysis-Trump indictment on hush money charges brings few new facts

The long-awaited charges against Donald Trump centering on hush money payments to suppress damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election revealed few new details about a case that prosecutors have probed on-and-off for five years. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday that Trump made false records in his family real estate company's books to conceal that he reimbursed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment before the 2016 election to a woman who says she had an affair with him.

Fox News says Carlson, Hannity, Bartiromo set to testify at defamation trial

Fox News said Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo and other top on-air personalities will be available to testify as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit claiming it lied about voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a letter filed on Tuesday in Delaware Superior Court, Fox said the hosts are among 11 people the cable television network intends to make available at trial, in a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

U.S. panel to consider expanding compassionate release for prisoners

A U.S. panel on Wednesday will consider whether to expand the ability of federal prisoners to seek compassionate release and limit the ability of judges to punish people for conduct that juries acquitted them of committing. The U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency which sets sentencing guidelines for federal judges, could also vote to implement a key part of major gun law passed last year.

Washington state purchases three-year supply of abortion pill

Washington state's government said on Tuesday it had purchased a three-year supply of abortion pill mifepristone as a Texas judge mulls a nationwide ban on the medication's sale. The state's Democratic governor directed its Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to purchase the medication last month, a government statement said.

U.S. trade chief Tai to defend pursuit of non-traditional trade deals

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday will defend the Biden administration's decision not to pursue traditional free trade deals and argue her approach of working to ease non-tariff barriers is better for workers and supply chain resilience. Ahead of a policy speech at American University, Tai said she is starting to change minds in Washington and in other capitals that the traditional approach of cutting tariffs no longer works in the highly competitive global economy of the 21st century.

NYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers

New York City pension leaders will press external fund managers, including private market fund managers, on Wednesday for details on their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, officials said. Public, and private market managers that have faced less pressure on climate issues to date, run most of the roughly $240 billion in New York City pension fund assets. Boards overseeing the majority of that money have approved new expectations for those managers, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said, which will be announced on Wednesday.

