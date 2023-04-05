Left Menu

Efforts should be made to make India a world leader in maritime infra: Sonowal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:39 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said efforts should be made to make India a world leader in maritime infrastructure.

He also flagged off Maritime Awareness Walkathon on the occasion of 'National Maritime Day' on Wednesday.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister also appreciated the tremendous contribution made by women seafarers, among others.

According to an official statement, he highlighted the importance of the maritime sector for India's economic growth.

''We have to work hard to make shipping a fast-growing sector so that India can become a world leader in maritime infrastructure as well as a lead player in the maritime economy,'' Sonowal said.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited's ship namely SS Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In his memory, the ministry celebrates April 5 every year as National Maritime Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet greeted seafarers and the maritime community on National Maritime Day.

''Be it handling billions of tons of cargo or building vessels of global standards- with their efforts, India scales new heights realising PM@narendramodi Ji's vision of port-led development,'' he said.

