Akhilesh receives Padma Vibhushan for his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan award (posthumously) to Late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav received Padma Vibhushan for father Mulayam Singh Yadav at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Wednesday conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu and the award was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The award was conferred at the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10 at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav's name featured in this year's Padma Awards announced by the government on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

