J-K: Union govt sanctions Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief

The Union government has sanctioned Z+ category VIP security cover to Jammu and Kashmir politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, sources said Wednesday.

The Union home ministry has accorded the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Z+ security is the highest level of security in India.

The Union Territory Police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction while the CRPF will ensure the cover at other locations (Z).

Later in the day, Bukhari said he was a ''Z+ category protectee since 2015.'' ''The security is based on threat perception and it is constantly reviewed by security agencies... it is no favour or luxury to me,'' he said.

A contingent of about 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukari, who was till now a protectee in the UT list and now has been brought to the central list. The home ministry sanctioned the cover on the recommendation of a threat analysis report prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

Bukhari was earlier with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), headed by the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. He left the outfit to float his own Apni Party in March 2020.

