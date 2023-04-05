Left Menu

J-K: Union govt sanctions Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST
J-K: Union govt sanctions Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has sanctioned Z+ category VIP security cover to Jammu and Kashmir politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, sources said Wednesday.

The Union home ministry has accorded the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Z+ security is the highest level of security in India.

The Union Territory Police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction while the CRPF will ensure the cover at other locations (Z).

Later in the day, Bukhari said he was a ''Z+ category protectee since 2015.'' ''The security is based on threat perception and it is constantly reviewed by security agencies... it is no favour or luxury to me,'' he said.

A contingent of about 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukari, who was till now a protectee in the UT list and now has been brought to the central list. The home ministry sanctioned the cover on the recommendation of a threat analysis report prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

Bukhari was earlier with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), headed by the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. He left the outfit to float his own Apni Party in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023