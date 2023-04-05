He has become a "ghulam", says Congress leader Pawan Khera on Azad's remarks

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday slammed former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Gulam Nabi Azad and termed him a "ghulam" (servant) of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Azad said the Congress has no influence among the masses. While talking to ANI, Khera said, "The politician (Ghulam Nabi Azad) who was supported by his party (Congress), given the top posts of the party, is now speaking against that party."

"He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) broke the trust of the party. When he left the party he said I am free now, but after listening to his comments in the past two days we think he has become a 'ghulam'," Khera added. Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with ANI, he said, "I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that." Azad resigned from Congress over a difference of opinion with Congress leadership mainly Rahul Gandhi. He also led the 'G23' grouping which had demanded reforms in the party including independent internal elections.

His critics in Congress had accused Azad of working closely with the BJP to destabilize Congress. Speaking to ANI, he rubbished the allegation calling it immature, stupid and childish. He said, "That is stupid. If G23 was the spokesperson of the BJP, why they are made MPs by Congress? Why have they made them MPs, general secretaries and office bearers? I'm the only one who formed the party. The rest of the people are still there. It is an ill-conceived, immature and childish allegation."

After quitting Congress, Azad formed his own political outfit called Democratic Progressive Azad Party in his home state of Jammu & Kashmir and has now penned a book titled 'Azaad: An Autobiography', in which the former Congress veteran wrote on his working relations with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. He also highlights incidents, events and Congress mismanagement. Azad said political legacy cannot go by genes. "Nehruji, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi could bear the shock, they had endurance, they had public support and respect and their work over a period of time they could rebound. The current Congress leadership has no influence among people, so they have to work 10 times more. If somebody says Indira Gandhi did I will do that, no, it's wrong; legacy cannot go by genes. I'm not talking about Congress party only, I'm talking about every political party." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)