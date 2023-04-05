Left Menu

Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region, says CM Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:19 IST
The state government would never permit coal/lignite mining in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to special call attention motions moved by MLAs, Stalin said he too was shocked like others when he came to know about the Centre's auctioning process for three coal blocks in the delta region of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against it and tasked DMK MP T R Baalu to take up the matter with the Centre and Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi assured the Parliamentarian that Tamil Nadu CM's opposition would be given due weightage and taken into account. ''You need not worry,'' the Union Minister assured Baalu, Stalin said.

Stalin said not only in his capacity as Chief Minister but also as a person belonging to the delta region (Tiruvarur district), mining projects would never be allowed in delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, citing Stalin's letter to Modi on April 4, assured the House that such projects would not be allowed in Tamil Nadu. Thennarasu said the process was taken up by the Centre without obtaining Tamil Nadu's concurrence. Also, the State was not consulted and the Centre unilaterally announced the process, he said.

Legislators including T R B Rajaa (DMK), G K Mani (PMK), T Velmurugan (DMK) and M Sinthanai Selvan (VCK) spoke on the matter.

On Tuesday, Stalin had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude three coal/lignite mining blocks in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region from the Union Coal Ministry's proposed auction process. Farmers outfits also had strongly opposed the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

