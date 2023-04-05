U.S. sanctions former Haitian official under human rights program

The United States imposed sanctions on the former president of Haiti's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday under a program focused on human rights abuse and corruption, the Treasury Department said on its website.

The former official, Gary Bodeau, had been sanctioned by Canada in November, along with two other Haitian politicians. Ottawa accused them of aiding gang leaders and laundering their illicit earnings. Haiti's gangs have expanded their power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has faced difficulties in restoring order to the country.

