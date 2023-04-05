BJP victim of propaganda that it is against Muslims: Haj Committee Chairman

BJP leader AP Abdullakutty on Wednesday alleged that a propaganda is being spread that BJP is against Muslims whereas the party believes that Hindus and Muslims are children of Mother India. Abdullakutty, who is a BJP National vice president and also the chairman of National Haj Committee, had come here to participate in a felicitation ceremony. ''A false propaganda is going on all over the country that BJP is against Muslims. This is totally false. BJP believes that Muslim-Hindu are children of Mother India,'' Abdullakutty said. He also praised the state and central governments, both run by BJP, for the work done in Uttar Pradesh. ''The double-engine government has made UP number one, big companies are coming to UP and big investors are ready to invest here.'' ''Before the Yogi government, the law and order situation in UP was in a shambles,'' he said.

