Left Menu

German chancellery defends record on sending arms to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholzs spokesman on Wednesday defended Berlins record on delivering arms to Ukraine after the vice chancellor, a rare prewar advocate of providing Kyiv with weapons, said this week he was deeply ashamed that it took Germany so long to shift its position.Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germanys economy minister and responsible for energy, took a business delegation to Ukraine this week on his first trip to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:16 IST
German chancellery defends record on sending arms to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman on Wednesday defended Berlin's record on delivering arms to Ukraine after the vice chancellor, a rare prewar advocate of providing Kyiv with weapons, said this week he was "deeply ashamed" that it took Germany so long to shift its position.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister and responsible for energy, took a business delegation to Ukraine this week on his first trip to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. In May 2021, Habeck — then a co-leader of Germany's Green party, which was in opposition — visited Ukraine and called for the delivery of "defensive weapons." His comment drew widespread criticism at the time, even within his own party.

A video clip of his Monday meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, posted on the Ukrainian leader's Telegram channel, showed Habeck saying of Germany's weapons deliveries to Ukraine, "We changed our position, but it took too long and was too late." "I think not all of the German politicians would say the same, but I feel deeply ashamed," Habeck said. He stressed that part of his job over the past year has been "to help delivering weapons as fast and as many as we could, and this is an ongoing promise." Scholz's government, which took office in December 2021, started giving Ukraine weapons shortly after Russia invaded the country. Although Germany has become continental Europe's biggest supplier of arms to Ukraine, the German government and Scholz have continued to face periodic criticism for perceived reluctance to step up aid — notably ahead of a decision in January to supply battle tanks.

Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, on Wednesday defended the government's approach.

"The chancellery is still firmly of the opinion that we have done exactly the right thing, always at the right time," he told reporters in Berlin. Hebestreit pointed to the German leader's oft-repeated principles of supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible, preventing a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, and acting in coordination with allies, "above all with our American partners and friends." Hebestreit said he didn't want to comment on Habeck's words, which "stand for themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023