India elected to UN statistical body
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the UN for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter.
''India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,'' he said.
Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congrats Team
- S Jaishankar
- India
- Jaishankar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will request Blinken to set up US Consulate in Bengaluru: S Jaishankar
Man who broke tradition of not taking domestic politics abroad made him minister: Cong slams Jaishankar
"Huge sense in world that India is transforming...," says Jaishankar
S Jaishankar expresses condolence over Girish Bapat's death
"Need not be so thin-skinned," Shashi Tharoor urges Jaishankar to "cool a little bit"