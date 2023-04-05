India elected to UN statistical body

India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the UN for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter.

''India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,'' he said.

Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

