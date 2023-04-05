J'khand HC grants bail to ex-MLA in criminal case

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Ramgarh legislator Mamta Devi, who was convicted and was behind the bars for inciting protesters to violently protest against a private industrial unit over land acquisition issues.

Devi and 12 others were found guilty by a Ramgarh court in December 2022 and were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court of Justice Navneet Kumar, while hearing the appeal filed by Mamta Devi against her conviction, ordered her release on bail.

The Congress leader was earlier released on bail but was incarcerated again on December 8 last year.

Two persons were killed after agitators opened fire and police retaliated during a protest at a private industrial firm in 2016. According to an FIR lodged in the case, Devi had led 160 villagers to violently protest against the firm over land acquisition issues.

A case was registered against the legislator for inciting the mob and obstructing the work of the police.

She was then tried by the lower court which had convicted her in December last year.

AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary won the bypoll to Ramgarh seat in March.

The by-election was necessitated due to the disqualification of Devi following her conviction in the case.

