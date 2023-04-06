Left Menu

PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:14 IST
PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

''Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party,'' Modi said on Twitter.

At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.

