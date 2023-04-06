PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

''Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party,'' Modi said on Twitter.

At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.

