PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.
''Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party,'' Modi said on Twitter.
At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the party's
- Narendra Modi
- Party
Advertisement