Former U.S. VP Pence will not appeal ruling requiring his testimony in Jan. 6 probe
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:34 IST
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's ruling that requires him to testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an adviser to Pence said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement