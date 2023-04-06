Pence won't appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:50 IST
Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.
