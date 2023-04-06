Left Menu

Taiwan's Tsai, US Speaker McCarthy laud strong ties after meeting

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday lauded the strong ties between Taiwan and the U.S. in statements after their meeting, which has drawn threats of retaliation from China. And of course, President Tsai is a great champion of that bond," McCarthy said. Tai said the "unwavering support" from the U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 01:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday lauded the strong ties between Taiwan and the U.S. in statements after their meeting, which has drawn threats of retaliation from China. "I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime. And of course, President Tsai is a great champion of that bond," McCarthy said.

Tai said the "unwavering support" from the U.S. "reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated, we are not alone."

