U.S. House Speaker McCarthy says meeting with Taiwan leader was very productive

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2023 02:20 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers had a very productive discussion with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.

McCarthy said the U.S. must continue its arms sales to Taiwan and strengthen economic cooperation with trade and technology. Washington's support for Taiwan will remain resolute and unwavering, he added.

McCarthy became the most senior U.S. figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on American soil since 1979 despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

