China says army will stay on 'high alert' after Taiwan leader met U.S. House Speaker

China's defense ministry said the Chinese army will stand by its responsibility and mission, and always stay on high alert, in remarks early Thursday after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The ministry urged the United States to honour its solemn political commitment made to China on the Taiwan question, it said in a statement.

