China says army will stay on 'high alert' after Taiwan leader met U.S. House Speaker

Updated: 06-04-2023 03:55 IST
China's defense ministry said the Chinese army will stand by its responsibility and mission, and always stay on high alert, in remarks early Thursday after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The ministry urged the United States to honour its solemn political commitment made to China on the Taiwan question, it said in a statement.

