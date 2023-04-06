Left Menu

Ousted Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter to retain Disney shares

"Trian CEO Nelson Peltz has a long history of improving shareholder returns at many leading consumer businesses," Perlmutter said in a public statement on Wednesday. Disney, as a part of its restructuring process, had addressed some of the criticism from Trian Fund Management's chief Peltz that the Mouse House was overspending on streaming.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 03:59 IST
Ousted Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter to retain Disney shares

Marvel Entertainment's former chairman Ike Perlmutter on Wednesday said he will hold on to his Disney shares, a week after reports of his termination from the role. Reuters reported last Wednesday that Disney had laid off Perlmutter, 80, as part of a cost-cutting campaign.

Perlmutter, however, told the Wall Street Journal that he was fired for pushing Disney too aggressively to cut costs and running afoul of the creative executives whom newly returned CEO Robert Iger wanted to empower. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

News of Perlmutter's termination had come after he supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board. "Trian CEO Nelson Peltz has a long history of improving shareholder returns at many leading consumer businesses," Perlmutter said in a public statement on Wednesday.

Disney, as a part of its restructuring process, had addressed some of the criticism from Trian Fund Management's chief Peltz that the Mouse House was overspending on streaming. "It is that approach to Disney's operations that has formed my support for Trian, in seeking to restore the dividend, fix the company's inflated cost structure, and ensure a successful CEO succession," Perlmutter said.

According to the WSJ report from earlier in the day, he owns about 30 million shares of Disney, worth about $3 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023