Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican US presidential candidate Haley hauls in $11 million since launch

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley has raised more than $11 million since declaring her candidacy in February, her campaign said on Wednesday, a significant sum that could help her expand her support in the coming months. Haley's campaign said it has received 70,000 donations since she declared her bid on Feb. 15, with the biggest hauls coming from Florida, Texas and South Carolina. It noted that Haley's fundraising figure exceeded the $9.5 million raised by rival Donald Trump in the fourth quarter of 2022, when he declared his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Rupert Murdoch can be compelled to testify in Fox defamation trial

Fox Corp executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch can be called to testify at this month's defamation trial over a $1.6 billion lawsuit claiming the media company lied about voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a judge said on Wednesday. Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old chair of Fox Corp, and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, its CEO, were not on the list of witnesses that Fox intends to make available for the trial, in a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Blinken says U.S. working on 'wrongful detention' label for WSJ reporter

The United States is working through a formal process to determine whether a Wall Street Journal reporter's detention by Russia is "wrongful", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that in his opinion there was no doubt. Russia's FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, and accused him of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.

U.S. Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior U.S. figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on U.S. soil in decades and stressed the need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of rising threats from China. McCarthy - the third highest ranking official in the U.S. leadership hierarchy - and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

U.S. panel votes to expand compassionate release for prisoners

The U.S. Sentencing Commission approved new guidelines on Wednesday that will expand federal inmates' ability to qualify for compassionate release from prison. The new policy, approved in a vote of 4-3, was part of a broader package of amendments, and represent the most sweeping criminal justice reforms the commission has enacted in more than four years.

US reaches $144.5 million settlement with Texas church shooting victims

The U.S. Department of Justice reached a $144.5 million settlement with survivors and families of victims of the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that killed 26 people, for which a judge had found the Air Force primarily responsible. Wednesday's settlement with more than 75 plaintiffs requires approval by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio.

Trump, newly charged, urges defunding US Justice Department and FBI

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI, one day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the criminal charges against him - the first brought against any former or sitting president - were pursued not by them but by the Manhattan district attorney.

Planned Parenthood sues to block Idaho ban on out-of-state abortion referrals

A Planned Parenthood affiliate and two doctors on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho authorities from punishing healthcare providers for referring patients to get abortions in other states. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, a Republican, said in a legal opinion last week that the state's near-total abortion ban, enacted last August, "prohibits an Idaho medical provider from ... referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services."

Former U.S. VP Pence will not appeal ruling requiring his testimony in Jan. 6 probe

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's ruling that requires him to testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesman for Pence said on Wednesday. In a March ruling, the judge also said Pence can still decline to answer questions related to Jan. 6.

Tornado kills 5 after tearing through southeastern Missouri

Five people were killed in a predawn tornado that ripped through southeastern Missouri on Wednesday, shearing off roofs, splintering trees and taking down power lines in devastated Bollinger County, officials said. First responders from multiple agencies combed through destroyed homes and businesses in the rural area that Missouri Governor Mike Parson said faces "a long journey ahead" toward recovery.

