Mizoram's Chakma council polls to be held in May: SEC

Elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council CADC in Mizoram will be held in May, a senior official said on Thursday.The dates for the elections to the 20-member district council will be announced by the end of this month, State Election Commissioner SEC Laima Chozah said.The CADC elections will be held in May soon after the expiry of the current term, he told PTI.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:57 IST
Elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram will be held in May, a senior official said on Thursday.

The dates for the elections to the 20-member district council will be announced by the end of this month, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Laima Chozah said.

''The CADC elections will be held in May soon after the expiry of the current term,'' he told PTI. The present term of the council will come to an end in the first week of May, he added.

The State Election Commission published the final rolls for the Chakma council on Wednesday. There are 35,885 voters, including 17,677 women.

Of the 20 constituencies, Kamalanagar 'N' has the highest number of voters at 3,533, while the Fultuli constituency has the least number of voters at 1,305.

There are 70 polling stations within the council.

The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribals living in the southwestern part of Mizoram. The last elections in April 2018 threw up a hung House. The Mizo National Front (MNF) won eight seats, Congress bagged six seats and the BJP won five. The Fultuli constituency, the election for which was countermanded, was won by the Congress.

Later, all members of the Congress and the BJP defected to the MNF, bringing it to power.

In December last year, governor's rule was imposed in the council due to political instability.

