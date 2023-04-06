BJP committed to taking tough steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on party foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges.

Addressing the BJP's 44th Foundation Day celebrations, Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

He said India was realising its potential just like Lord Hanuman after eliminating self-doubt.

''If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes,'' PM Modi said.

Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday.

Modi cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP. He alleged that the opposition parties could not think big, set small goals and were satisfied with small achievements. ''BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals,'' Modi said.

The prime minister also slammed people with a ''baadshahi'' mindset, alleging they have been insulting the poor, backwards, and deprived since 2014.

The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing, he said. ''Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi','' PM Modi said.

The prime minister stressed on using technology and training BJP workers in using social media in a better way.

