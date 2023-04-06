BJP will not lose morale with the arrest of T'gana party chief: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP would not lose morale with the arrest of its state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party would continue to fight to end the ''misrule'' of BRS, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Sanjay Kumar has been jailed as part of BRS' attempts to suppress the BJP, he alleged. ''This fight won't stop with the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. There are lakhs of BJP activists in the State. Every activist would fight like a Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The Telangana society wants an end to this dictatorial, corrupt, arrogant and family rule. It wants an end to this with the BJP... We should rededicate ourselves on the occasion of BJP's formation day,'' he said. ''Today, our State president is in jail. BJP is not a party that frets over issues like these. From Galli (street) to Delhi, we will fight against corruption and family rule in this country,'' he added. The Union Minister urged party activists and people to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting to be held at Parade Ground on April 8 here a great success. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders took a pledge that they will become partners in the fight to end the alleged corrupt and dictatorial rule of BRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao and to safeguard democracy in the State. During a video-conference with BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, incharge of party affairs in Telangana on Wednesday, the BJP leaders had decided to organise the pledge-taking event in all polling booths today. Sanjay Kumar, in an open letter to party leaders and cadre, said his arrest was part of a larger conspiracy by the ruling BRS. Such conspiracies would not demoralise the party and the cadre, he said in the open letter, released through his brother Bandi Sravan Kumar who called on him in the Karimnagar jail this morning.

''Arresting me and harassing the BJP workers was like hitting the ball to the ground. We shall only bounce back with the same force,'' Sanjay Kumar said in the letter. The state BJP president claimed that the BRS government had foisted false cases against him only because he had ''taken up cudgels'' on behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth who had suffered due to alleged leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, who held a press conference today in connection with the arrest of Sanjay Kumar said police should treat all parties equally. Replying to a query, he said he has come to know that some police officers have given a notice (over his comments) to the Assembly Speaker on the issue concerning the arrest of Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday and that he has given a clarification to it. He said he did not intend to insult anyone and that his intention was to raise the defects in the system. ''I have given an appropriate clarification to the appropriate platform,'' he said. The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday condemned an allegedly ''irresponsible and highly derogatory comment'' made by Raghunandan Rao against State DGP Anjani Kumar in reference to the detention of Sanjay Kumar. ''The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao,'' the IPS Association said in a release here. Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)