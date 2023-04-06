Khattar congratulates BJP workers on party's foundation day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday congratulated workers of the BJP on its foundation day and said it is the result of their hard work that the party, which started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats, has made a place in the hearts of crores of people.

''It is the result of the hard work of every party worker that the party which started from just two seats has been able to make a place in the hearts of crores of people today,'' Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi on the BJP's 44th Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Panchkula, Khattar said, today, BJP is the world's biggest political party.

''We have covered 43 years of journey, and many workers contributed to taking the party to this level. We also saw many ups and downs,'' he said, adding that in 1984, the party had two Lok Sabha seats and later secured a majority at the centre while also forming government in several states.

Khattar said the BJP's policies and programmes have been appreciated by people and it remains committed to the upliftment of poor and weaker sections of society.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been progressing at a rapid pace, he said.

Khattar recalled that in 1994, he used to travel in buses and walk miles for work related to the party. He was happy to note that over the years, the BJP has strengthened its base in Haryana due to the hard work put in by all party workers.

Khattar also greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, saying like Lord Hanuman took on demons, the government is also acting stringently acting against those indulging in corruption and nepotism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)