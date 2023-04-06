Left Menu

Spiritual leader gets extortion letter, death threat; MP home minister assures security

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday met a Hindu spiritual leader and assured him of security after his ashram allegedly received a letter seeking extortion.Mishra met Aniruddhacharya Maharaj in Pardeshipura in Indore, where the latter has been giving sermons for the past week.Aniruddhacharya Maharaj had told reporters his ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh had received a letter two days ago seeking Rs 1 crore as extortion and a threat of blowing it up if the money is not paid.An FIR was lodged in this connection on Wednesday there.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday met a Hindu spiritual leader and assured him of security after his ashram allegedly received a letter seeking extortion.

Mishra met Aniruddhacharya Maharaj in Pardeshipura in Indore, where the latter has been giving sermons for the past week.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj had told reporters his ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh had received a letter two days ago seeking Rs 1 crore as extortion and a threat of blowing it up if the money is not paid.

''An FIR was lodged in this connection on Wednesday there. The sender of the letter has claimed he is associated with a terrorist organisation,'' the spiritual leader said.

''Aniruddhacharya Maharaj is a revered saint and his security will be taken care of. Concerned authorities have been asked to investigate. On the basis of the findings, action will be taken," Mishra told reporters after meeting him.

The spiritual leader said he was working to spread 'Sanatan Dharma' and some people may be averse to it.

