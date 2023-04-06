Left Menu

EU foreign policy chief Borrell to visit China next week

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit China next week, continuing a flurry of trips to Beijing by senior European officials. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing last week. Borrell, the head of the EU's diplomatic service, said last month he would visit China "soon" and declared that Beijing's partnership with Moscow has limits, despite official rhetoric to the contrary.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit China next week, continuing a flurry of trips to Beijing by senior European officials. Borrell will visit China from April 13 to 15, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are currently in China, urging Beijing to use its influence with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing last week.

