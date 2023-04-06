Left Menu

BJP's Jai Ram Thakur hoists party's flag at state headquarters in Shimla on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap along with party workers celebrated the party's 44th Foundation Day by hoisting flag at BJP's state Headquarters Deepkamal Chakkar in Shimla on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:24 IST
BJP's Jai Ram Thakur hoists party's flag at state headquarters in Shimla on BJP's 44th Foundation Day
Jai Ram Thakur along with parties' state bearers during BJP's 44th Foundation Day celebration (Photo\ twitter Jai Ram Thakur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap along with party workers celebrated the party's 44th Foundation Day by hoisting the party's flag at BJP's state Headquarters Deepkamal Chakkar in Shimla on Thursday. On this occasion, Jairam Thakur congratulated party workers and said "Today BJP is the biggest political party in the world and to achieve this all the workers have fought tirelessly and placed the party today at an international level," he said.

"BJP works with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We place social justice and empowerment always on top in our hearts and in our work culture as well. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us," added Thakur. While addressing the workers Suresh Kashyap said "The opposition parties may try as much as they want, but they cannot reduce the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again a strong BJP government will be formed in India."

"Our dedication is to Mother India and to the crores of people living in the country, our dedication is to the constitution of the country. Today BJP is synonymous with development, faith and new ideas and serving the country in its victory parade as a major servant." Later, all BJP leaders listened to the address of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a virtual medium.

"BJP is a political party but it is working for the whole nation's welfare today. Under PM Modi's leadership, the party has made ground-breaking achievements. We got the inspiration from Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under PM Modi's leadership," said JP Nadda earlier in the day after hoisting the party flag at the parties headquarters in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023