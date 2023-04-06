UP: BJP holds 'Social Justice Week' to woo Dalit community

The BJP on Thursday launched 'Social Justice Week' on the occasion of the party's foundation day to woo the Dalit community ahead of the birth anniversary (April 14) of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The ruling party's move comes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming civic body polls in Uttar Pradesh dates of which are likely to be announced soon.

Under the Social Justice Week, the BJP Yuva Morcha will organize a medical camp and community lunch programme on Friday, while the Scheduled Tribe Morcha will hold a conference for the tribal youth the next day, party leaders said.

Besides, the Mahila Morcha will host a dinner for Scheduled Caste women on April 10, while the Backward Class Morcha's seminar on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will be held on April11. A cleanliness campaign and sapling plantation will also be organised. BJP MP from Kaushambi and former national president of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha Vinod Sonkar will organize the three-day Kaushambi Mahotsav beginning Friday, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in a session focused on Dalits.

''BJP is the only party that works for the general public...so it is obvious that the party will get the benefit of these campaigns in the civic elections as well as in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' BJP's state vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak told PTI.

Dalits account for about 22 per cent of the total population in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha president Ramchandra Kanojia said, ''A series of seminars will be held across the state from April 14 to May 5, in which we will tell people how BJP leaders saved Mayawati's life in the guest house incident of 1995 from Samajwadi Party 'goons'.'' Kanojia alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is now ''doing pseudo-politics'' by unveiling the statue of Kanshi Ram, but Dalit society considers him as their ''biggest opponent''.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has cautioned the party leaders and workers against the BJP and SP, saying these parties are trying to mislead Dalits in the state. SP chief Yadav is also seen trying to woo Dalits. He has formed the Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini in his organization and handed over its leadership to Mithai Lal, a prominent Scheduled Caste leader who was once close to Mayawati.

On the other hand, the Congress has given the leadership of the state to former BSP MP Brijlal Khabri, who comes from the Dalit community.

