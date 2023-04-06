BJP world's biggest political party because of its workers: Jairam Thakur on party's foundation day

Workers of the BJP have fought tirelessly to make it the biggest political party in the world, said former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday.

On the BJP's 44th foundation day, Thakur, along with state party president Suresh Kashyap, hoisted the BJP flag at the headquarters of the saffron party in Shimla. He said social justice is not just a part of political sloganeering for the BJP but an article of faith.

The BJP leaders and workers listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president J P Nadda through virtual mode.

Kashyap inaugurated the state-level wall painting campaign and said that it will be held in all districts and divisions.

The BJP is working at the booth level and it will again be voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said.

Celebrations were also held in Hamirpur where former chief minister P K Dhumal gave a call to the party cadre to bring Narendra Modi back to power in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the workers, Dhumal said the nation has progressed under Modi and people should ensure that the BJP retains power at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)