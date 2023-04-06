Left Menu

BJP world's biggest political party because of its workers: Jairam Thakur on party's foundation day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:59 IST
BJP world's biggest political party because of its workers: Jairam Thakur on party's foundation day
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the BJP have fought tirelessly to make it the biggest political party in the world, said former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday.

On the BJP's 44th foundation day, Thakur, along with state party president Suresh Kashyap, hoisted the BJP flag at the headquarters of the saffron party in Shimla. He said social justice is not just a part of political sloganeering for the BJP but an article of faith.

The BJP leaders and workers listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president J P Nadda through virtual mode.

Kashyap inaugurated the state-level wall painting campaign and said that it will be held in all districts and divisions.

The BJP is working at the booth level and it will again be voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said.

Celebrations were also held in Hamirpur where former chief minister P K Dhumal gave a call to the party cadre to bring Narendra Modi back to power in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the workers, Dhumal said the nation has progressed under Modi and people should ensure that the BJP retains power at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023