Centre not sensitive to terror-attack victims in J-K, says Panun Kashmir

An organisation advocating for the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Thursday alleged that the Centre is not sensitive to terror-attack victims in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the targeted killings of minority communities in the Union Territory.

The organisation, Panun Kashmir, also demanded immediate dialogue on the further reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Ajay Chrungoo, the chairperson of Panun Kashmir, told reporters that two recent incidents showed the Centre's mindset in fighting terrorism. ''The security situation of the Dhangri (Rajouri) victims is not good and they have threatened to migrate from the village. The family of ATM guard Sanjay Sharma, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, has migrated from the Valley and is facing a bad situation,'' he said.

He alleged that this shows the central government's insensitivity toward the victims of terrorism. ''The Government of India is insensitive because they do not recognise it as a war against the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Chungroo added.

Panun Kashmir also called for immediate dialogue on the further reorganisation of the Union Territory. ''The Government of India should look towards other alternatives. The political division of Kashmir into two Union Territories -- one being Panun Kashmir for the rehabilitation of the Hindus of Kashmir and the creation of a separate Jammu state -- is a strategic imperative if terrorism has to be permanently defeated,'' he said.

Chungro added that Panun Kashmir has no hesitation in saying that the ''ruthless and relentless pursuit of denial of genocidal destruction'' of minorities of Kashmir by the Centre has made it ''insensitive and blind'' to the survival needs of Hindus in Kashmir.

''How comical and appalling it is that while the destructive process of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir is continuing with impunity, the Government of India makes gestures of bravado by opening pilgrimage routes to the Sharda shrine,'' he added.

In March, the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was reopened after being rebuilt.

Questioning the decision, he said, ''Which Hindu will not welcome visiting the destroyed temple of Sharda in Paksiatan-Occupied Kashmir? However, does the Government of India recognise that a Sharda shrine like the famous Martand temple and so many others were destroyed?'' He alleged the insensitivity to the killings of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir is demonstrated by the continuous unwillingness of those at the helm of affairs at the Centre to even meet the victims of terrorism. ''Didn't our honourable home minister cancel his visit to meet the families of the victims of the Dangri massacre in Rajouri on the very weak grounds of weather disturbances? The testimonies of desperation by Hindus living in Kashmir only fall on the government's deaf ears.''

