BJP submitting breach of privilege notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh

The BJP is submitting a breach of privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh for allegedly ''disrespecting the sanctity of the chair'' by their remarks on Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, ruling party sources said on Thursday.

Two BJP MPs are moving the notice, they said in what is being seen as the party's strong defence of Vice President Dhankhar against what it believes is the opposition's repeated swipes at him.

Ramesh had used the ''cheerleader'' jibe at Dhankhar over his criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain. The BJP has alleged Gandhi insulted Indian democracy through his statements.

Kharge had said presiding officers cannot display their biases or loyalty to the ruling party.

While Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Ramesh is the Chief Whip. These remarks are aimed at ''disrespecting the sanctity of the chair,'' a source in the ruling establishment said.

The notice for breach of privilege is submitted at the Chair's office which then decides whether to send it to the privilege committee for further action.

