Left Menu

Ruling party MLA takes on minister in Rajasthan, says he cares only for own hometown

He asked how development work can be carried out in Jaipur under these circumstances.Kagzi accused Dhariwal of partiality and insulting people.When contacted on Thursday, the MLA stood by his remarks and said he has nothing else to say.He said his party has not asked for any clarification from him.The minister could not be reached for his reaction.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:01 IST
Ruling party MLA takes on minister in Rajasthan, says he cares only for own hometown
  • Country:
  • India

A ruling party MLA here has accused Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal of bias, alleging that he focuses only on development work in his own hometown Kota and ignores the state capital.

The accusation was made by Amin Kagzi, who represents the Kishanpole assembly constituency in Jaipur.

"You see the condition of Kishanpole. I have written 10 letters to the minister in 10 months asking him to assign an Ex-En (executive engineer) but he says I won't," the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday, claiming that the minister cares only for Kota.

Dhariwal also holds the Local Self Government portfolio in the state's Congress government.

Kagzi claimed that the minister is "not bothered" about Jaipur and is only focused on his hometown, where all development projects are carried out.

The MLA said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is "generous" in allotting development projects but the minister creates hurdles, and this sends "a message" to the people.

He said though the Congress won four assembly seats last time in Jaipur not enough engineers have been assigned to the municipal corporation there. He asked how development work can be carried out in Jaipur under these circumstances.

Kagzi accused Dhariwal of "partiality" and "insulting" people.

When contacted on Thursday, the MLA stood by his remarks and said he has nothing else to say.

He said his party has not asked for any clarification from him.

The minister could not be reached for his reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023