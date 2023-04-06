Maha women's panel asks Thane police to conduct fresh probe and submit report in attack on Sena (UBT) member

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Thursday directed the Thane city police to conduct an ''evidence-based probe'' into the alleged assault on a woman worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and submit a report in four days. Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was allegedly attacked in Thane on Monday evening by rival Shiv Sena workers over her ''derogatory'' Facebook post about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

MSCW had on Wednesday asked the Thane police commissioner to submit a report over the incident. As per the directions, the police department submitted its report on Thursday, an official said. However, MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar said the report revealed that there were several loopholes in the police's action in the episode and the commission was not satisfied with the steps taken by the cops. ''Therefore, the Thane police chief has been asked (by the MSCW) to conduct a probe based on the clear available evidence and submit a report in four days,'' she said in a tweet. The women's commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the assault and gave directions to the Thane police on Wednesday. A delegation of Maharashtra opposition parties led by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had met the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday evening and submitted a memorandum to him seeking action in the matter. The incident had led to a war of words between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Latching on to the episode, Thackeray on Tuesday dubbed Fadnavis a ''worthless'' home minister and sought his resignation. The BJP leader hit back, saying Thackeray was a ''weak'' chief minister who sacrificed his ideology for the sake of power. Thane is the bastion of Eknath Shinde who rebelled and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government last June to become chief minister by joining hands with BJP.

