US, China aircraft carriers sail near Taiwan as Beijing warns of forceful measures after top US-Taiwan officials meet

China and the US flexed their naval might by deploying aircraft carriers in a rare showdown in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing on Thursday fumed over US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's high-profile meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The Taiwanese defence ministry said a Chinese naval fleet led by the Shandong aircraft carrier passed through the Bashi Channel - which runs between the self-ruled island and the Philippines - before reaching waters southeast of Taiwan.

The aircraft carrier was heading to its first manoeuvres in the western Pacific, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier was positioned some 400 nautical miles (740.8km) off eastern Taiwan.

''We can't say for sure if (the Nimitz) was there because of the Shandong, but it could be something related to the way it was there,'' the Post reported.

Under its longstanding ''One China'' policy, the US acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognised Beijing's claim to the island of 23 million. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, it is also bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself.

Tsai's meeting with Speaker McCarthy - the third most senior official in the US - on Thursday took place against the backdrop of repeated warnings from Beijing to Washington that the meeting should not happen. Tsai and McCarthy met at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. It was the second high-profile meeting between an American official and Taiwan's president.

''I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime,'' McCarthy, a Republican, said at a press conference after the meeting. ''America's support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan,'' he said.

Tsai reciprocated his pledge of solidarity, noting ''we're stronger when we are together.'' China, which claims Taiwan as part of its mainland, mobilised a large naval fleet in Taiwan Strait and fired missiles over the island when then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, ignoring Beijing's warnings of crossing the redline eight months ago.

China again warned that it is ready for a similar showdown to highlight its resentment of Pelosi's successor McCarthy's meeting with Tsai.

China for its part is hosting Taiwan's former president Ma Ying-jeou, who is a pro-Beijing politician.

Ma, who was President of Taiwan from 2008 to 2016, on Wednesday visited a deep water port in Shanghai on the last leg of his mainland trip, as the Chinese navy launched patrols near the self-ruled island.

The Chinese foreign ministry for its part denounced the Tsai-McCarthy meeting in the US, accusing Washington of ''providing a podium for Taiwan separatists to carry out official exchanges between US and Taiwan and enhance ties between the US and Taiwan".

The foreign ministry statement said Taiwan issues were ''the first red line in China-US relations which must not be crossed'' and Taiwan independence would ''come to a dead end''.

Tsai's meeting with McCarthy is the highest-level audience a sitting Taiwan president has received on American soil, with an official second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

The Chinese defence ministry too weighed in, saying the PLA ''maintains a high level of vigilance at all times, resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu said the Shandong was detected some 200 nautical miles (370.4km) off Olanpi in southern Taiwan and was on a "training mission".

''Because of the sensitivity [of the issue] at this time, we are still studying the motive of the Chinese Communists, and there are several possibilities of which we have already worked out countermeasures for preparation. But it is not convenient for us to give more details," he said.

''Regarding the content of Shandong's mission, it should include warplane take-off and landing, but so far we have not detected such situations. We will continue to monitor its movement.'' China also hit back at NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg over his criticism of its position on Ukraine, questioning the security alliance's own involvement in military conflicts.

Stoltenberg cautioned Beijing against sending ammunition to Moscow, saying it would be a ''historic mistake with profound implications'', and repeatedly used the phrase ''severe consequences'' to describe NATO's reaction if Beijing were to send military aid to Russia, the Post reported.

''There's no reason to go into details, but China knows that there will be severe consequences," he said.

China's mission to the EU criticised his remarks, saying ''we have noticed Stoltenberg's remarks and firmly oppose NATO's repeated slander and attacks on China''.

Also French President Emmanuel Macron who met Chinese leader Xi Jinping here on Thursday was expected to convey the European Union's concerns over any military action against Taiwan similar to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

