Nepal coalition govt unveils CMP that aims to improve economy, adopt balanced foreign policy

Nepal's 10-party ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday announced its common minimum programme, which says that the government is committed to maintain sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity of the country.

Minister for Communication, Information and Technology and government spokesperson Rekha Sharma unveiled the common minimum programme (CMP) at an event organised at Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

The CMP prioritises protecting and amending the Constitution as per need, strengthening the federal democratic republic system, implementing federalism, and enacting policy and operational reforms to improve the country's economy among others.

''The government is committed to maintaining sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity of the country," the CMP says.

The priorities set by the government in the CMP include among other things issues related to consolidating federal republic polity, transformation of economy, ending discrimination of all forms, stringent action against corruption, implementing remaining works related to peace process and building a production-oriented economy.

Through the CMP the government also aims to reduce governance cost and improve public administration, minimise climate change risks and adopt an independent and balanced foreign policy for people's prosperity and national interest.

''The national security policy will be revised as per the need to ensure sovereignty of the country, territorial integrity, national independence and the pride of the people," reads the CMP.

''The government will try to resolve the outstanding border issues like those related to Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura through diplomatic channels," it reads.

In June 2020, Nepal's Parliament approved a new political map of the country featuring areas that India maintains belong to it. After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a ''unilateral act'' and cautioning Kathmandu that such ''artificial enlargement'' of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

The CMP also aims to effectively implement water resources policy and utilize water resources on a bilateral and multilateral basis keeping in mind the national interest.

The CMP also aims to increase Border Security Posts for effective management and monitoring of the border.

Prime Minister Prachanda last week expanded his Cabinet for the third time in as many months by inducting 11 new ministers amidst last-minute bargaining over portfolios among partners of the ruling alliance.

The new Cabinet has two deputy Prime Ministers -- Purna Bahadur Khadka from Nepali Congress and Narayan Kaji Shrestha from CPN-Maoist Centre, 13 ministers, and one minister of State.

Power sharing and the distribution of ministerial portfolios were the major bottlenecks among the members of the ruling alliance as the demand for Cabinet posts was exceeding the number of ministries available, officials said.

Prachanda was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister on December 26 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)