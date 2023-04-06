Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers invite South Korean president to address Congress

U.S. congressional leaders on Thursday invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to address Congress on April 27 during his trip to the United States. Yoon is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden during a state visit on April 26, a trip the White house said would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and highlight Washington's commitment to South Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:16 IST
U.S. lawmakers invite South Korean president to address Congress

U.S. congressional leaders on Thursday invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to address Congress on April 27 during his trip to the United States.

Yoon is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden during a state visit on April 26, a trip the White house said would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and highlight Washington's commitment to South Korea. The leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate said they issued the invitation to a joint meeting of Congress to mark the anniversary, according to a statement.

"The relationship between the United States and the Republic of Korea is one of great importance and significance," they said. The lawmakers praised Yoon for strengthening the countries' partnership and said they wanted to give him a platform to discuss the future of the U.S.-Korea alliance.

Yoon's spokesperson said last month that the first state visit to the United States by a South Korean president since 2011 would mark a "historic milestone" for the alliance. It will be the second state visit of Biden's administration after one by French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023