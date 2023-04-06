Left Menu

Chirag Paswan attends Baba Chauharmal's commemoration event in Bihar's Mokama

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:21 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday attended a public event in Bihar's Mokama to mark the birth anniversary of 'Baba Chauharmal', a revered figure especially among Paswans, a Dalit community.

His party leaders expressed happiness at the big crowd that greeted Paswan at the event, more so as he is locked in a political fight with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, a Cabinet minister who had walked away with five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs, leaving Chirag isolated.

Chirag's father Ram Vilas Paswan, a stalwart Dalit leader from Bihar, was also a regular at the event.

Chirag, the Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent him a letter, lauding Baba Chauharmal's contribution to society.

