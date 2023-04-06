Congress accuses Adani group of having business links with Chinese firm, flags 'threat' to national security

The Congress on Thursday accused the Adani group of having business links with a Chinese company in all its infrastructure projects in roads railways, port, and airport sectors saying it posed a threat to national security.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the company, fully owned by a chinese national Chang Chian Ting, was a subcontractor for the Adani group and is a partner of Gautam Adani's brother.

The Adani group has not made any comments on the charges made by the Congress yet. The firm had earlier denied indulging in wrongdoing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also cited a media report and said on Twitter, ''PMC Projects - 'Pradhan Mantri Chinese' Projects?'' ''Why are India's critical ports, airstrips, railway tracks and electricity lines being built and controlled by a Chinese company?,'' he asked.

Shrinate said China made several transgressions along the border on the Indian side and killed 20 of our soldiers. It changed names of places in Arunachal Pradesh thrice, but the links that a Chinese-owned company has with the Adani group shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special relationship with China, she said. ''This is totally anti-national.'' ''If this is not a threat to national security, then what is?'' she added.

She alleged Modi gave a clean chit to China because of ''this relationship'' and that is why he has not broken his silence yet on either the China or the Adani issue. ''The veil now stands lifted,'' she said, and asked ''When will the government hold a probe into the Chinese company.'' Shrinate also asked the government to find the source of Rs 20,000 crore alleged to have been found deposited in ''shell companies'' of Adani group.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, ''Everyday the reason for the PM's eloquent silence on Chinese is becoming evident. This is largely because of Adani's intimate links to China. We had mentioned this first on March 3 in the 'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series and today there are further revelations.'' Congress leader Amitabh Dubey also said the Congress has asked several questions on China and the Adani issue but the government is break its silence.

''Now this is an issue of national security and they will have to reply,'' Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)