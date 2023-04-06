Getting national party status will benefit AAP in Karnataka: Sanjay Singh on HC ruling

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that getting the status of a national party will boost the party in the upcoming state elections in Karnataka. His comments came hours after Karnataka High Court asked the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to pass an order before April 13 regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Talking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "We welcome the decision of the Karnataka HC. The court has asked for a decision from the EC before April 13. Now, if the EC has even a little bit of ethics, it should provide national party status to our party, because we fulfil every condition required for it". "We have governments in two states. In one state, we have 14 per cent votes and 5 MLAs, and in another state, we have 6.5 per cent votes and 2 MLAs. Despite this, the EC has not given us the status of the national party. What is the pressure on EC?" he further added.

The AAP leader said, "Now, after the Karnataka HC decision, there is no other way for the EC than giving us the national party status. This will definitely benefit the party in Karnataka, and we will also get the benefits that a national party gets". Brijesh Kalappa, an advocate and AAP leader, also reacted to the court ruling and said that the party approached High Court after the Election Commission did not take a decision on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, "Right after the Gujarat elections, AAP had written a letter to CEC demanding the status of a national party, as it had more than six per cent vote share in four states. But the Election Commission didn't take any decision on the matter. Even when the dates for the Karnataka elections were announced, it was said that our request is under consideration". "After this, we decided to bring a direction from High Court into the matter. The HC has also given the direction to CEC for give an order in the matter before April 13, because after that date the procedure for the elections will start," he added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka HC gave directions to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to pass an order before April 13 regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Responding to the court's direction, the CEC representative has confirmed the same will be done on April 11.

This comes after AAP approached the Karnataka High Court pertaining to the "delay" in the party being granted the status of a 'national party'. The petition was filed in Karnataka HC by Prithvi Reddy, the convenor of the AAP Karnataka unit.

AAP stated in the petition that it fulfils all the conditions required to be designated as a national party, but despite that, there has been a delay in the party being granted the status. AAP also added in the petition that it is contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections on all 224 seats, and getting recognition as a national party will be helpful for the party.

The 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will undergo Assembly elections on May 10, and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

