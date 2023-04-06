Left Menu

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said during the budget session 639 starred and 257 unstarred questions were asked and the productivity of the session was 93.75 per cent.

Updated: 06-04-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:43 IST
Himachal Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die on Thursday after a 23-day long budget session during which 16 sessions were held with proceedings that lasted for 75 hours. In his concluding remarks, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said during the budget session 639 starred and 257 unstarred questions were asked and the productivity of the session was 93.75 per cent. Discussions were held on five issues raised through calling attention motion, one each under Rule 63 (Short duration discussion) and Rule 67 (Adjournment motion) and eight bills were passed throughout the session.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the results of measures taken by the government to bring the economy back on track would be visible soon.

He announced the constitution of a seven-member committee headed by the Speaker and Cabinet ministers, Harshwardhan Chauhan and Jagat Singh Negi, former speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, Sanjay Rattan, Bhawani Singh Pathania and Trilok Jamwal as its members.

The report on ''strengthening of institution'' of legislators will be submitted before the Monsoon session of the legislative assembly. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said the decision to close the institutions opened by the previous government was politically motivated and the issue is far from over.

