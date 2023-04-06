Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru set to jail third ex-president as Toledo awaits extradition from U.S.

World Court says it can rule on Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Peru set to jail third ex-president as Toledo awaits extradition from U.S. LIMA - A U.S. court rejected an appeal by former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to stall his extradition over corruption charges, making it likely that he will be the third former leader to be held in a purpose-built jail in Lima.

Peru's Justice Minister Jose Tello said on Wednesday night that a California judge had ordered Toledo to turn himself in on Friday to the U.S. Marshals Service and await extradition after his request for bail was revoked. World Court says it can rule on Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled they had jurisdiction over a long-running border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields. Guyana asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in 2018 to confirm that the border was laid down in an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana.

Brazil's Lula says nominees for central bank roles to back 'government interests' - report SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday his two picks for positions at the central bank would back "government interests," according to a GloboNews reporter who attended a breakfast with the leftist leader.

Lula is expected to soon announce his nominations for monetary policy director and head of financial sector supervision, both of which would be subject to Senate approval. In pioneering workshops, U.S. trains Cuban entrepreneurs to do business

HAVANA - U.S. venture capitalist Stacey Brandhorst has traveled Latin America giving advice to fledgling entrepreneurs. But communist-run Cuba, she says, is a tough nut to crack. "Being an entrepreneur is one thing, but (being one) in Cuba is entirely another," she recently told a group of around 50 Cubans in a hotel conference room in Havana.

The crowd laughed as Brandhorst, a business adviser from Oklahoma, kicked off a series of in-person seminars last week that the U.S. Embassy in Havana says will offer tips to Cuban entrepreneurs looking to start and run their own businesses. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

