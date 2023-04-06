Legislature, judiciary, executive must work in peoples' interest for democracy to survive: Sonowal

The legislature, judiciary and executive must work hand in hand in the interest of the people for democracy to thrive and excel in India, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The constitution states that it is the Parliament that enacts laws, the Executive implements them, and the Judiciary is the independent arbitrator interpreting them, Sonowal, the Union Shipping, Waterways, Ports and Ayush minister said at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court here.

''The Constitution imposes a sacred duty upon all these three organs to be sensitive both to the Constitution, as also to the hopes and aspirations of the people. Democracy in India to thrive and excel, it is therefore very important that legislature, judiciary and executive must work hand in hand in the interest of the people of the country. After all, democracy is all about people and supreme power is held by the people'', Sonowal said.

In a democratic polity, one of the crucial pre-conditions of good governance is the availability of an effective justice-delivery system, he said.

''The Supreme Court, the high courts and the lower courts are the medium through which the Constitution envisages the dispensation of justice. I am sure, the high traditions set by the illustrious jurists will continue to inspire the present and future generations of the legal fraternity in the state'', he said. India today is experiencing rapid progress in all sectors under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in this transformative journey of the country, all four pillars of Indian democracy are working cohesively giving utmost priority to public welfare and public interest, the Union minister said.

Considering that the judicial infrastructure plays an important contribution in justice delivery, the prime minister has taken up time bound initiatives to strengthen it with over Rs 9,000 crore spent for this, he said.

During the last nine years, e-courts have transformed the conventional ways of governance and in the meantime it has successfully completed two phases and for the third phase, Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget of 2023-24.

Steps are also being initiated for easy and affordable justice to the poor through steps like writing of laws in simpler language and promoting judicial functioning in local languages, Sonowal said.

The customary tribal justice system has been playing a pivotal role among the tribal communities but unfortunately, this system has been declining fast under the changing circumstances.

''The system needs to be revived and given due recognition. The first prerequisite for an effective synergy between the tribal justice system and the regular justice system is the dedicated effort at codification of customary law of tribal communities'', he said.

He said that the Gauhati High Court has come a long way since its inception on April 5,1948 when it was called the Court of Assam. Since its inception, the Gauhati High Court has been continuing its crusade for justice in northeastern India and has earnestly carried out its task in this region despite the varied laws and customs of the region. ''The celebration of the Platinum Jubilee is also an occasion to remember all those great judges who sat on the bench and all those great lawyers who appeared in court, helping in the dispensation of justice. Landmark judgments passed by this court during the last 75 years have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our country'', he said.

Sonowal also released six books on Customary laws on Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme Naga, Nyishis and Halams communities.

President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India Y V Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju are scheduled to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court on Friday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the concluding day on April 14.

