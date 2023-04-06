Left Menu

Republican House chairman subpoenas former prosecutor Pomerantz in Trump probe

Updated: 06-04-2023 21:13 IST
Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, on Thursday issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former New York prosecutor who has criticized the hush-money investigation of Donald Trump.

Pomerantz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously declined to cooperate with the committee, which is investigating the conduct of the probe, which resulted in the first-ever criminal charges against at U.S. president.

