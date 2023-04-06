Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL118 MHA-2NDLD OXFAM **** Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, sources said. **** DEL128 PAR-LD ADJOURN **** Budget session concludes; productivity suffers due to daily adjournments, disruptions New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament ended on Thursday amid noisy protests by the Opposition over the Adani issue, a matter which virtually washed out the 25-day-long second leg and all six bills including the crucial Finance Bill were passed without any debate. **** DEL124 BJP-2NDLDALL MODI **** PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP win in 2024 LS polls; cautions party workers against complacency; slams oppn for 'badshahi mindset' New Delhi: Setting his sights on BJP win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked party workers not to be complacent as there is a view that ''no one can defeat'' the party next year, and slammed the Opposition for a ''badshahi'' mindset and insulting poor and backward classes. **** DEL145 2NDLD OPPOSITION **** Opposition parties show unity, slam govt for washout of Budget session's 2nd half New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, BRS and Samajwadi Party, came together in a show of unity on Thursday and accused the Modi government of getting the second half of the budget session ''washed out'', while asserting that if this attitude continues, the country will move towards ''dictatorship''. **** DEL130 MEA-SINOINDIA-LADAKH **** Normalcy in ties with China will require restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas: India New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday once again made it clear that return to normalcy in the country's relationship with China will require restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas. **** CAL31 WB LD ALL HANUMAN JAYANTI **** After Ram Navami clashes, Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal Kolkata: The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations passed off peacefully in West Bengal as security forces maintained a strict vigil across the state to avoid a rerun of the violence that marked the Ram Navami festival last week. **** CAL29 WB-KURMI-LD PROTEST **** 88 trains cancelled, hundreds of vehicles stranded amid protest for ST status Jhargram: Eighty-eight trains were cancelled, and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded as different organisations of the Kurmi community continued their rail and road blockade in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday, demanding ST status, officials said. **** BOM14 GJ-EXAM PAPER LEAK-ARRESTS **** Gujarat junior clerk exam paper leak: ATS nabs 30 candidates based on documents seized in Jan 29 raid Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 30 persons on Thursday for allegedly buying the leaked question paper of the state's junior clerk recruitment exam, which was cancelled hours before it was to take place on January 29, an official said. **** BUSINESS DEL107 BIZ-2NDLD RBI **** RBI unexpectedly keeps interest rate unchanged Mumbai: After hiking interest rate by a cumulative 250 basis points in 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday unexpectedly kept benchmark rate unchanged as global banking woes added uncertainty to the economic outlook. **** DEL102 BIZ-RBI-2NDLD DAS **** It's a pause, not a pivot: RBI Governor on decision to hold interest rate Mumbai: Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said ''it's a pause and not a pivot'' about the Reserve Bank's surprise decision to hold the key policy rate at 6.50 per cent after hiking the rate six times since May last year. **** LEGAL LGD37 DL-HC-3RDLD SATYENDAR JAIN **** HC rejects bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Jain, says he has potential to tamper with evidence New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime. **** LGD42 DL-COURT-RIOTS REPORT **** 2020 Delhi riots: IO playing hide and seek, says court New Delhi: A Delhi court hearing a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots has deprecated the conduct of an investigating officer (IO), saying the police official was playing a game of hide and seek with the court and trying to mislead it. **** FOREIGN FGN54 CHINA-TAIWAN-2NDLD US **** US, China aircraft carriers sail near Taiwan as Beijing warns of forceful measures after top US-Taiwan officials meet Beijing: China and the US flexed their naval might by deploying aircraft carriers in a rare showdown in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing on Thursday fumed over US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's high-profile meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. ****

