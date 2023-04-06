Left Menu

Republican House chairman subpoenas former prosecutor Pomerantz in Trump probe

Trump pleaded not guilty and denies having affairs with the women: porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Pomerantz previously led a sprawling probe into Trump's business practices but he resigned shortly after Bragg took office and declined to pursue an indictment of Trump related to that investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:31 IST
Republican House chairman subpoenas former prosecutor Pomerantz in Trump probe

Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, on Thursday issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Donald Trump.

The subpoena seeks Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition. Pomerantz, who left the office early last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously declined to cooperate with the committee, which is investigating the conduct of the probe, which resulted in the first-ever criminal charges against a former or sitting U.S. president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday accused Trump of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election to keep women quiet about sexual encounters they said they had with him. Trump pleaded not guilty and denies having affairs with the women: porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Pomerantz previously led a sprawling probe into Trump's business practices but he resigned shortly after Bragg took office and declined to pursue an indictment of Trump related to that investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023