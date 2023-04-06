Himachal govt to bring white-paper on financial position: CM

Shimla, Apr 6 (PTI) The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government would put out a white paper on the grim financial position of the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. The present financial condition of the state has forced the state government to take strict economic measures, including stopping the last instalment of MLA Local Area Development Fund, he said. Replying to a discussion on strengthening the financial position and making the state self-reliant by reducing the debt burden and stopping wasteful expenditure, Sukhu said the per capita debt of the state was Rs 92,833. He said it would have taken the state government four years to make the institutions opened by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the election functional which would have left them with no funds to even pay the salaries of the employees. Liabilities of implementation of the sixth pay commission amounting to Rs 10,000 crore and three instalments of DA are pending, the chief minister said, adding that the deficit grants from the Centre would be reduced to Rs 3,000 crore by 2025-26. Revenue sources of the government are limited but optimal utilisation of available resources can help, Sukhu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)