Left Menu

Himachal govt to bring white-paper on financial position: CM

Liabilities of implementation of the sixth pay commission amounting to Rs 10,000 crore and three instalments of DA are pending, the chief minister said, adding that the deficit grants from the Centre would be reduced to Rs 3,000 crore by 2025-26.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:32 IST
Himachal govt to bring white-paper on financial position: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Apr 6 (PTI) The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government would put out a white paper on the grim financial position of the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. The present financial condition of the state has forced the state government to take strict economic measures, including stopping the last instalment of MLA Local Area Development Fund, he said. Replying to a discussion on strengthening the financial position and making the state self-reliant by reducing the debt burden and stopping wasteful expenditure, Sukhu said the per capita debt of the state was Rs 92,833. He said it would have taken the state government four years to make the institutions opened by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the election functional which would have left them with no funds to even pay the salaries of the employees. Liabilities of implementation of the sixth pay commission amounting to Rs 10,000 crore and three instalments of DA are pending, the chief minister said, adding that the deficit grants from the Centre would be reduced to Rs 3,000 crore by 2025-26. Revenue sources of the government are limited but optimal utilisation of available resources can help, Sukhu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023